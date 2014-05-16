November 8th, 2014

Next spring marks thirty years of interviewing authors. I’ve done over 10,000 author interviews over that time, and I’ve collected a few signed books along the way.

But now I find that it’s time to begin paring the collection down just a tad. In coming days, I’ll be offering a few selected books from my collection to add to yours.

The first book I’m parting with is an inscribed first edition of James Ellroy’s 1990 classic “L.A. Confidential.” See the eBay listing here.

In the days ahead, I’ll be offering signed first editions by:

Sue Grafton

Oscar Hijuelos

Amy Tan

Alice Walker

Kaye Gibbons

Tobias Wolff

Caleb Carr

.. and quite a few more. You can contact me for more details about upcoming offerings.

October 2nd, 2014

She feels, she says, “a little bit vulnerable.” For the first time, actress Janine Turner opens up about her private life in a book she calls “A Little Bit Vulnerable.”

In what her publisher calls a “breathtaking sweep of her half a century of living,” Turner chronicles her journeys through the canyons of her life and how she sought horizons.

She includes poetry, essays, opinion-editorials, radio interviews and letters, to reveal how she prevailed over heartbreak, alcoholism, and the death of her father.

Continue to the interview > > >

September 8th, 2014

American history books often compress momentous events into capsules, summaries, one-line explanations.

Such has often been the case with President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, the history-changing document that freed the slaves and changed the course of the Civil War.

Now historian and journalist Todd Brewster restores the detail that’s missing, and shows us the six critical months between the time Lincoln first spoke about his intention to free the slaves and the release of the Emancipation Proclamation.

As Brewster describes it in his book “Lincoln’s Gamble” it was perhaps the most tumultuous six months of Lincoln’s presidency. He fought with his generals, disappointed his cabinet, and sank into painful bouts of clinical depression.

And perhaps most surprising, he had to convince himself that emancipation was, indeed, the right course of action.

Continue to the interview > > >

June 17th, 2014

James Madison may not spring to mind the same way that, say, George Washington or Thomas Jefferson or even Alexander Hamilton do.

But as a major new biography of our fourth president shows, without Madison’s influence, the entire trajectory of the young United States would have been different.

Lynne Cheney‘s book “James Madison: A Life Reconsidered” will also change what you thought you knew, if you’ve always remembered how Madison was described as a shy or even sickly young man.

Continue to the interview > > >

May 16th, 2014

We know the power of prayer, to heal and comfort.

But what if someone wanted to use that power to afflict — and kill?

Philip Kerr‘s new psychological thriller “Prayer” poses that uncomfortable question.

Gil Martins, an agent with the FBI’s Domestic Terrorism Unit in Houston, confronts the violence generated by extremism every day. But even he is not fully prepared for what he encounters when confronted with evidence of a serial killer who’s calling on the very power of God to dispatch well-known atheists.

Continue to the interview > > >

