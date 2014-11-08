Bill Cleans Out His First-Edition Closet

November 8th, 2014

Next spring marks thirty years of interviewing authors. I’ve done over 10,000 author interviews over that time, and I’ve collected a few signed books along the way.

But now I find that it’s time to begin paring the collection down just a tad. In coming days, I’ll be offering a few selected books from my collection to add to yours.

The first book I’m parting with is an inscribed first edition of James Ellroy’s 1990 classic “L.A. Confidential.” See the eBay listing here.

In the days ahead, I’ll be offering signed first editions by:

Sue Grafton

Oscar Hijuelos

Amy Tan

Alice Walker

Kaye Gibbons

Tobias Wolff

Caleb Carr

.. and quite a few more. You can contact me for more details about upcoming offerings.

