Brad Meltzer “I am Abraham Lincoln”

February 24th, 2014

Heroes. We all need them, we all love them — and the message of new books by a bestselling thriller writer is that each of us can be a hero.

Brad Meltzer is already author of the books “Heroes For My Son” and “Heroes For My Daughter,” but those books are aimed at parents, adults. His two newest books are the first in a series of books for kids.

“I am Abraham Lincoln” and “I am Amelia Earhart” are Meltzer’s foray into children’s books, a genre he’d always longed to be in.

And his enthusiasm for these stories is infectious.

