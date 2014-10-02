Janine Turner “A Little Bit Vulnerable”

October 2nd, 2014

She feels, she says, “a little bit vulnerable.” For the first time, actress Janine Turner opens up about her private life in a book she calls “A Little Bit Vulnerable.”

In what her publisher calls a “breathtaking sweep of her half a century of living,” Turner chronicles her journeys through the canyons of her life and how she sought horizons.

She includes poetry, essays, opinion-editorials, radio interviews and letters, to reveal how she prevailed over heartbreak, alcoholism, and the death of her father.

Listen to Janine Turner

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Don’t see a player here? Click on this link to listen, or right click and “Save As” to download.





