Larry Kane “When They Were Boys”

February 7th, 2014

Perhaps no American knows the story of the Beatles in America better than veteran journalist Larry Kane.

He’s the only American reporter to accompany the Fab Four on every stop of both their 1964 and 1965 tours.

He has written three books about the Beatles, the most recent being “When They Were Boys,” the story of the Beatles’ early years before they were superstars.

Larry Kane

Listen to Larry Kane

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Don’t see a player here? Click on this link to listen, or right click and “Save As” to download.


