Lauren Bloom “Art of the Apology”

February 13th, 2014

Do you know how to apologize?

It sounds so simple. Just say, “I’m sorry.” Right?

Not necessarily. Sometimes a proper, sincere apology can be more complicated, more nuanced. So, let me ask again: do you know how to apologize?

Lauren Bloom is an attorney, an expert on professional ethics, and an ordained interfaith minister. She knows something about apologies, from a moral standpoint, an ethical standpoint, and from a legal standpoint.

Her book is called “Art of the Apology.”

