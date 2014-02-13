Lauren Bloom “Art of the Apology”
February 13th, 2014
Do you know how to apologize?
It sounds so simple. Just say, “I’m sorry.” Right?
Not necessarily. Sometimes a proper, sincere apology can be more complicated, more nuanced. So, let me ask again: do you know how to apologize?
Lauren Bloom is an attorney, an expert on professional ethics, and an ordained interfaith minister. She knows something about apologies, from a moral standpoint, an ethical standpoint, and from a legal standpoint.
Her book is called “Art of the Apology.”
Listen to Lauren Bloom
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Don’t see a player here? Click on this link to listen, or right click and “Save As” to download.
by