Marlo Thomas “It Ain’t Over . . Till It’s Over”

May 5th, 2014

During her extensive travels around the U.S., actress and author Marlo Thomas kept meeting women who were “stuck.” Stuck in a dead-end job. Stuck with a suddenly-empty nest and no plan for what to do next. Stuck in indecision over where their life should go.

A few years ago Thomas launched a website for women to connect, share stories, and help each other “re-invent.” And she says the aim was to reassure all of them that it’s never too late to get un-stuck.Now she’s collected the stories of dozens of women in a new book called “It Ain’t Over . . . Till It’s Over”

