Philip Kerr “Prayer”

May 16th, 2014

by

We know the power of prayer, to heal and comfort.

But what if someone wanted to use that power to afflict — and kill?

Philip Kerr‘s new psychological thriller “Prayer” poses that uncomfortable question.

Gil Martins, an agent with the FBI’s Domestic Terrorism Unit in Houston, confronts the violence generated by extremism every day. But even he is not fully prepared for what he encounters when confronted with evidence of a serial killer who’s calling on the very power of God to dispatch well-known atheists.

Listen to Philip Kerr

