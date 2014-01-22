Sue Monk Kidd “The Invention of Wings”

January 22nd, 2014

A young woman of privilege and a young woman born into slavery are inextricably linked, as each tries to find the voice she feels she has been denied, in Sue Monk Kidd‘s new novel “The Invention of Wings.” And it’s based on the lives of two actual women. Sarah Grimke is the daughter of a wealthy South Carolina plantation owner. On her eleventh birthday her gift from her parents is a ten-year-old slave girl named Hetty. Appalled by the notion of owning another human, Sarah is set on a path of activism that will isolate her from family, friends, and antebellum society. Hetty faces ongoing challenges that are brutally life-threatening.

And ultimately the two women’s lives are transformed.

Listen to Sue Monk Kidd

